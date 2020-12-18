Jalen Camp will forego extra eligibility to pursue NFL career

Georgia Tech wide receiver Jalen Camp will forego his extra year of eligibility and seek a career in the NFL. Camp, who played his senior season this year but had an option to return as the NCAA has granted all fall-sports athletes with an additional year of eligibility, made the announcement Thursday on his Twitter account.
“I feel as though I have had my time here at this Institution and it is time for me to follow my dreams,” Camp wrote.
After an injury and surgery shortened his 2019 season to four games, Camp came back and completed the best season of his career, with 29 catches for 439 yards and four touchdowns, all team highs. He showed strong hands and the ability to use his size (6-foot-2, 220 pound) effectively to be a target for quarterback Jeff Sims.
While his production will not match those of most draftable wide receivers, Camp could be an intriguing NFL prospect with his size, strength and explosiveness. Camp can bench more than 400 pounds, squat more than 550 and can run the 40-yard dash in under 4.5 seconds, according to his father Richard, a trainer.
Camp joins punter Pressley Harvin, linebacker David Curry and defensive back Jaytlin Askew as Yellow Jackets seniors in relinquishing their extra year of eligibility granted to them for the season impacted by COVID-19.
Safety Tariq Carpenter, center Kenny Cooper, guard Ryan Johnson and defensive end Antonneous Clayton have all announced that they plan to return.