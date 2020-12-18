Jalen Camp will forego extra eligibility to pursue NFL career

“I feel as though I have had my time here at this Institution and it is time for me to follow my dreams,” Camp wrote.

After an injury and surgery shortened his 2019 season to four games, Camp came back and completed the best season of his career, with 29 catches for 439 yards and four touchdowns, all team highs. He showed strong hands and the ability to use his size (6-foot-2, 220 pound) effectively to be a target for quarterback Jeff Sims.