Jalen Camp, Ryan Johnson named to All-ACC academic team

Georgia Tech wide receiver Jalen Camp and guard Ryan Johnson have been named the Yellow Jackets’ two representatives on the All-ACC academic team. The 93-member team was released Monday.
To be considered, athletes must earn a 3.0 GPA for the previous semester and maintain a cumulative 3.0 GPA for their academic career. On-field performance in the most recent season is also considered.
This past semester, Camp began working on a master’s degree in building construction after earning a business degree in May. Camp led the team in receptions (29), receiving yardage (439) and touchdown catches (four) this season.
Johnson is pursuing a master’s degree in analytics after graduating from Tennessee in 2 ½ years with a degree in civil engineering with a 3.86 GPA. Johnson started all 10 games for the Jackets at right guard, helped the team finish fifth in the ACC in rushing yardage and was named a permanent team captain at the end of the season.
With the honor from the ACC, Johnson has achieved an unusual distinction after being a four-time member of the SEC’s academic honor roll at Tennessee.
Duke had the most selections with 11. Tech had the fewest with two. The team’s overall GPA for the fall semester was 2.66.