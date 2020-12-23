Jahmyr Gibbs third for ACC offensive rookie of year

Georgia Tech freshman running back Jahmyr Gibbs finished third in balloting for ACC offensive rookie of the year and fifth in voting for the conference’s overall rookie of the year. Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams won both awards by a large margin. The conference released the results Wednesday.
Gibbs, from Dalton High, was a dynamic playmaker for the Yellow Jackets both in the run and pass games as well as returning kickoffs. Entering bowl games, he ranks fourth in the ACC in all-purpose yards with 138.3 yards per game, most among freshmen. He also earned honorable mention on the All-ACC team as a return specialist.
Williams ranks fifth in rushing yards per game in the ACC at 96.5 yards per game. His rushing total (1,061 yards), rushing touchdowns (12) and total touchdowns (13) lead all FBS freshmen.
Undoubtedly, Gibbs’ candidacy was limited by his missing three games, including the final two of the season with a hamstring injury. From a panel of 64 voters of the league’s 15 coaches and 49 media members, Gibbs received four votes for offensive rookie of the year and three for overall rookie of the year. Williams received 42 for the former and 37 for the latter. Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee was the easy winner for defensive rookie of the year.
ACC Rookie of the Year
Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame, 37
Jordan Addison, WR, Pitt, 10
Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson, 7
Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson, 6
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB/KR Georgia Tech, 3
Lavel Davis, WR, Virginia, 1
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame, 42
Jordan Addison, WR, Pitt, 15
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB/KR, Georgia Tech, 4
Lavel Davis, WR, Virginia, 1
Donavon Greene, WR/KR, Wake Forest, 1
Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse, 1
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson, 36
Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson, 18
Garrett Williams, DB, Syracuse, 6
Nick Andersen, S, Wake Forest, 2
Tony Grimes, DB, North Carolina, 1
Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame, 1