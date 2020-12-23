Jahmyr Gibbs third for ACC offensive rookie of year

Gibbs, from Dalton High, was a dynamic playmaker for the Yellow Jackets both in the run and pass games as well as returning kickoffs. Entering bowl games, he ranks fourth in the ACC in all-purpose yards with 138.3 yards per game, most among freshmen. He also earned honorable mention on the All-ACC team as a return specialist.

Williams ranks fifth in rushing yards per game in the ACC at 96.5 yards per game. His rushing total (1,061 yards), rushing touchdowns (12) and total touchdowns (13) lead all FBS freshmen.