Jahmyr Gibbs starts preseason camp with more muscle

“He’s got (trapezius muscles) and he’s got a chest and he’s got triceps and he’s got muscles (where) he never thought he had muscles,” Patenaude said Monday following the team’s third preseason practice. “So we’re not afraid to roll him inside the (offensive) tackles at all. Because he’s learning how to run with his pads down and pound the ball.”

Saturday, Gibbs said he added about 10 pounds from his playing weight last year, putting him now at 201 pounds after playing last season between 190 and 193 pounds. He can bench press 225 pounds 16 times, up from 11.