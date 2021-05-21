Jahmyr Gibbs, Quez Jackson named to preseason All-ACC team

Gibbs was named to the first team as a running back and the second team as a kickoff returner. Jackson made the fourth team at linebacker.

In 6 ½ games, Gibbs gained 968 all-purpose yards and scored seven touchdowns. That total ranked 13th in the ACC, and every player ahead of him played in at least 11 games. Gibbs was also fourth in the ACC in all-purpose yardage per game at 138.3 yards per game. The three players ahead of him are all now in the NFL.