Jahmyr Gibbs, Quez Jackson named to preseason All-ACC team

Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Quez Jackson were named to the preseason All-ACC team by Athlon Sports. The selections were released on Thursday.
Gibbs was named to the first team as a running back and the second team as a kickoff returner. Jackson made the fourth team at linebacker.
In 6 ½ games, Gibbs gained 968 all-purpose yards and scored seven touchdowns. That total ranked 13th in the ACC, and every player ahead of him played in at least 11 games. Gibbs was also fourth in the ACC in all-purpose yardage per game at 138.3 yards per game. The three players ahead of him are all now in the NFL.
Jackson finished seventh in the ACC last season with 80 and is the conference’s third-leading returning tackler for the 2021 season.
Counting Gibbs twice (at running back and kick returner), Tech’s three selections were second fewest in the ACC behind Duke. Six-time defending conference champion Clemson led with 15.
