Jahmyr Gibbs, named to All-ACC team 3 times, among 6 Jackets recognized

Jackson finished the season with 103 tackles, becoming the first Tech player to reach 100-tackle mark in a season since P.J. Davis in 2014. Jackson is third in the ACC and 33rd in FBS with 8.6 tackles per game. He’s the first Tech linebacker to be named All-ACC since Quayshawn Nealy in 2014.

Cochran was Tech’s most effective offensive lineman in his lone season with the Jackets after coming to Tech as a grad transfer from Vanderbilt. Brooks was the Jackets’ most productive defensive tackle and sometimes its best player on the defense, making 30 tackles with one forced fumble and one recovery. Charlie Thomas led the Jackets with three sacks, 10 tackles for loss and two interceptions. Juanyeh Thomas was third on the team with 81 tackles and was a two-time ACC defensive back of the week.