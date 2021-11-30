Jahmyr Gibbs, named to All-ACC team 3 times, among 6 Jackets recognized

A day after announcing his transfer, Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs was named to the All-ACC team at three different positions. Gibbs was one of six Yellow Jackets players recognized as the ACC released its all-conference team Tuesday, including linebacker Quez Jackson, who was named second-team All-ACC.
Four team members – defensive tackle Djimon Brooks, offensive tackle Devin Cochran, linebacker Charlie Thomas and safety Juanyeh Thomas – all received honorable mention.
In a vote of media and coaches, Gibbs was named the first-team all-purpose back, the second-team specialist and the third-team running back. It befits a player who leads the ACC in all-purpose yards (150.4 yards per game) and is third in all of FBS. Gibbs recorded nine games this season when he accumulated at least 120 all-purpose yards, including seven in a row between the fifth and 11th games of the season. His season total of 1,805 yards is second most in school history.
Jackson finished the season with 103 tackles, becoming the first Tech player to reach 100-tackle mark in a season since P.J. Davis in 2014. Jackson is third in the ACC and 33rd in FBS with 8.6 tackles per game. He’s the first Tech linebacker to be named All-ACC since Quayshawn Nealy in 2014.
Cochran was Tech’s most effective offensive lineman in his lone season with the Jackets after coming to Tech as a grad transfer from Vanderbilt. Brooks was the Jackets’ most productive defensive tackle and sometimes its best player on the defense, making 30 tackles with one forced fumble and one recovery. Charlie Thomas led the Jackets with three sacks, 10 tackles for loss and two interceptions. Juanyeh Thomas was third on the team with 81 tackles and was a two-time ACC defensive back of the week.
Tech’s total of eight recognitions either on the all-conference team or as honorable mentions (three of them for one player) is the most since the 2014 Orange Bowl championship team, which had 14 players honored, one twice.
About the Author