Jahmyr Gibbs named All-American all-purpose player

Gibbs, who went into the transfer portal at the end of the season, is third in FBS in all-purpose yardage (150.4 yards per game) and broke six plays for 50 or more yards, tied for third in FBS. From Dalton High, Gibbs averaged a gain of 8.9 yards each time he touched the ball in his second season with the Yellow Jackets.

He had seven consecutive games, and nine games total, in which he gained at least 120 all-purpose yards.