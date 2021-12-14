ajc logo
Jahmyr Gibbs named All-American all-purpose player

Georgia Tech's Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs with a ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Georgia Tech's Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs with a ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech
A most significant honor has arrived for Jahmyr Gibbs. The former Georgia Tech running back was named to the Associated Press All-American team Monday, selected to the second team as an all-purpose back.

Gibbs, who went into the transfer portal at the end of the season, is third in FBS in all-purpose yardage (150.4 yards per game) and broke six plays for 50 or more yards, tied for third in FBS. From Dalton High, Gibbs averaged a gain of 8.9 yards each time he touched the ball in his second season with the Yellow Jackets.

He had seven consecutive games, and nine games total, in which he gained at least 120 all-purpose yards.

Gibbs is Tech’s second All-American in as many years, following Pressley Harvin’s unanimous All-American selection last season. While chosen as an all-purpose player, Gibbs is the first Tech running back to be named an All-American since Robert Lavette in 1984.

Ken Sugiura
Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

