Jahmyr Gibbs among many not on ‘Above the Line’ chart

That includes running back Jahmyr Gibbs, defensive ends Chico Bennett, Jordan Domineck and Curtis Ryans and cornerback Tre Swilling – all starters or backups who play regularly. The lone player of the 10 who were on the “Above the Line” chart for the N.C. State game before being declared unavailable but is on the chart for the Pitt game is safety/nickel back Kaleb Oliver. The other four not on the chart are center Kenny Cooper, quarterback Tucker Gleason, tight end Billy Ward and wide receiver Marquez Ezzard, whom coach Geoff Collins revealed on Monday is out for the season.

The chart was released Tuesday, a day after defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker said that “we’re preparing to have everyone back and available” for the game against Pitt.