Jackets lose to No. 21 Oklahoma in SEC/ACC Challenge

Georgia Tech jumped out to a 17-6 lead but a slow start to the second half doomed the Jackets in a 76-61 loss to No. 21 Oklahoma in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Tuesday night in Norman, Okla.

Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech’s No. 2 scorer and top rebounder this season, finished with just four points and four rebounds in only 14 minutes because of foul trouble.

Jaeden Mustaf scored 16 points, Lance Terry had 14 and Duncan Powell added 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Jackets (4-4).