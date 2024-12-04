Georgia Tech
Jackets lose to No. 21 Oklahoma in SEC/ACC Challenge

Georgia Tech guard Jaeden Mustaf, right, drives past Oklahoma forward Glenn Taylor Jr., left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Georgia Tech guard Jaeden Mustaf, right, drives past Oklahoma forward Glenn Taylor Jr., left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)
By News services
Updated 31 minutes ago

Georgia Tech jumped out to a 17-6 lead but a slow start to the second half doomed the Jackets in a 76-61 loss to No. 21 Oklahoma in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Tuesday night in Norman, Okla.

Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech’s No. 2 scorer and top rebounder this season, finished with just four points and four rebounds in only 14 minutes because of foul trouble.

Jaeden Mustaf scored 16 points, Lance Terry had 14 and Duncan Powell added 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Jackets (4-4).

Georgia Tech’s first field goal in the second half came with 12:23 remaining. The Yellow Jackets missed their first eight shots after the break.

Jeremiah Fears scored 18 points to lead Oklahoma (8-0). Jalon Moore had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Sooners, and Kobe Elvis scored 12. It was Oklahoma’s first game since pushing its way into the AP top-25 rankings by defeating Providence, Arizona and Louisville to win the Battle 4 Atlantis last week.

Oklahoma took its first lead since the opening minute on a 3-pointer by Duke Mikes about three minutes into the second half that put the Sooners up 37-34. A 3-pointer by Elvis put Oklahoma ahead 51-41 with about 11 minutes remaining.

The Sooners outscored the Yellow Jackets 26-12 at the free-throw line in a game that was relatively even otherwise.

Georgia Tech visits North Carolina on Saturday.

Georgia Tech forward Duncan Powell (31) drives past Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Georgia Tech guard Naithan George (1) passes over Oklahoma forward Jalon Moore (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

