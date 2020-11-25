Georgia Tech players lament not playing Georgia

But, in a year in which COVID-19 rearranged football schedules, Tech is instead getting ready to play Duke. The rivalry was put into hiatus in July, when the SEC voted to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule, leaving no room for non-conference games including Tech-Georgia, Florida-Florida State, Clemson-South Carolina and Louisville-Kentucky.

“It (expletive),” left guard Jack DeFoor said. “I mean, that’s a game we look forward to. I know the fans look forward to it. I haven’t really thought about them that much until you just brought it up, but that does (expletive) that we don’t get to play them.”