Jackets fall to 2-2 with road loss to Cincinnati

Lakhin never took a shot from inside the 3-point line, shooting 5 of 6 from distance. CJ Fredrick scored 11 points for the Bearcats (5-0), who began turning what was a competitive matchup through most of the first half into a rout.

Georgia Tech’s Baye Ndongo made 1 of 2 foul shots with 2:43 left before halftime to bring the Yellow Jackets within 32-27.

Cincinnati countered when Simas Lukosius made a 3-pointer 14 seconds later, and the Bearcats outscored Georgia Tech 23-8 over the next 7:30. Cincinnati led 40-32 at halftime and extended its lead to 58-35 after CJ Fredrick’s 3 with 15:13 left. Fredrick made another 3 less than 2 minutes later and the Bearcats led 67-37.

Cincinnati 89, Georgia Tech 54

Cincinnati got its ninth straight win over an ACC opponent, a streak that began against Maryland in Maui (2009).