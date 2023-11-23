Jackets fall to 2-2 with road loss to Cincinnati

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech
By News services
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech played host Cincinnati close for most of the first half but a 23-8 run by the Bearcats sent the Jackets to an 89-54 defeat Wednesday night.

Kowacie Reeves scored 14 points and Miles Kelly 12 for Tech (2-2).

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Jackets

Viktor Lakhin scored 15 and John Newman III scored 12 for Cincinnati.

Lakhin never took a shot from inside the 3-point line, shooting 5 of 6 from distance. CJ Fredrick scored 11 points for the Bearcats (5-0), who began turning what was a competitive matchup through most of the first half into a rout.

Georgia Tech’s Baye Ndongo made 1 of 2 foul shots with 2:43 left before halftime to bring the Yellow Jackets within 32-27.

Cincinnati countered when Simas Lukosius made a 3-pointer 14 seconds later, and the Bearcats outscored Georgia Tech 23-8 over the next 7:30. Cincinnati led 40-32 at halftime and extended its lead to 58-35 after CJ Fredrick’s 3 with 15:13 left. Fredrick made another 3 less than 2 minutes later and the Bearcats led 67-37.

Cincinnati 89, Georgia Tech 54

Cincinnati got its ninth straight win over an ACC opponent, a streak that began against Maryland in Maui (2009).

About the Author

News services
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top