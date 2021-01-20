Jack DeFoor, Charlie Clark not returning for 2021 season

Clark, who played in eight games and started one game in his career for the Yellow Jackets, had two years remaining. DeFoor, who played in 30 games and started 21, had one year left. DeFoor graduated at the end of the fall semester and Clark is on track to graduate this spring, both in business.

Six of the eight games that Clark played were in 2018, his redshirt freshman season. He played in one game each in 2019 and 2020, making his lone career start in the Duke game.