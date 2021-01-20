Jack DeFoor, Charlie Clark not returning for 2021 season

Georgia Tech’s offensive line group will be without two members who had eligibility remaining. Offensive tackle Charlie Clark and guard Jack DeFoor were not on the team’s updated online roster posted Tuesday.
Clark, who played in eight games and started one game in his career for the Yellow Jackets, had two years remaining. DeFoor, who played in 30 games and started 21, had one year left. DeFoor graduated at the end of the fall semester and Clark is on track to graduate this spring, both in business.
Six of the eight games that Clark played were in 2018, his redshirt freshman season. He played in one game each in 2019 and 2020, making his lone career start in the Duke game.
DeFoor was a starter for the past two seasons at left guard and earned honorable-mention All-ACC honors in 2019. He was instrumental in the Jackets improving their scoring (16.7 points per game to 23.9) and total offense (286.3 yards per game to 389.9). His leadership was recognized in his being tabbed to be a game captain four times over the past two seasons.
His decision to not return means that Tech will have four starting offensive linemen returning – left tackle Zach Quinney, center Mikey Minihan, right guard Ryan Johnson and right tackle Jordan Williams – and eight for the entire offense.