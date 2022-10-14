J Batt comes to Georgia Tech with reputation for fundraising

“You have to love the enterprise and love how you can help people,” Batt said in the article. “I still believe that most people give to help others, not to see their name on a building.”

At East Carolina, according to his Alabama bio, he led development operations that in 2016 secured funding that was more than 60% greater than the previous best year in the athletic department’s history, according to his bio.

Batt, 40 and married with two children, comes to Atlanta with some familiarity with the ACC and, perhaps by extension, Tech. He grew up in Charlottesville, Va., home of the University of Virginia. He played soccer at North Carolina (he was a backup goalie on the Tar Heels’ 2001 national championship team) and later worked at the school. Another stop on his way to Alabama was another ACC school at the time, Maryland. According to the UNC’s 2001 soccer media guide, his full name is Jason Michael Batt. At the time, he went by Jay.

At North Carolina, he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication and then received his master’s in sports administration.

In the SBJ article, Batt listed the Alabama Wildlife Federation, his family’s church and local youth soccer as causes he supports and named workouts on his Peloton as a hobby he picked up during the pandemic.

He said he gets fired up “when the connection between a donor’s philanthropic passions and an institutional need align, the light goes off and they take the leap to ‘How can I help?’”

As he begins his Tech tenure begins, he’ll need to hear that question often.