J Batt, Brent Key speak on conference realignment

In what has become a chaotic and somewhat jaw-dropping summer when it comes to colleges and universities switching conference affiliations, Georgia Tech and the Atlantic Coast Conference have been somewhat unaffected. For now.

Reports from national media outlets this week have indicated the ACC is open to possibly adding California and Stanford to its league. Southern Methodist has also reportedly been involved in discussions pertaining to becoming an ACC member.

That news comes on the heels of an announcement Friday by the Big Ten Conference that Oregon and Washington, currently in the Pac-12 Conference, would be a part of its league starting in 2024. That same day the Big 12 Conference announced the additions of current Pac-12 members Arizona, Arizona State and Utah. Colorado, another Pac-12 member, had already announced July 27 it too would be part of the Big 12 moving forward.

The ACC, through all that, has held intact with its 15 members (Notre Dame’s football program remaining an independent).

Tech athletic director J Batt was a guest on 680 The Fan on Wednesday and was asked about the ACC and realignment.

“I’ll just say that nationally, realignment or conference expansion, those decisions are made by the campus CEOs. But certainly, it’s always our role to be abreast of national issues and things going on,” he said. “The ACC is really, really strong and I have incredible faith in (ACC commissioner) Jim Phillips, his leadership, his ability to stay focused on always what’s best for the long-term health of the ACC. I’d say we’re in a really, really strong position because of his leadership across the board.”

Phillips was not questioned on the subject of realignment or expansion during the ACC Football Kickoff in July.

Meanwhile, inside Bobby Dodd Stadium, Tech football coach Brent Key claimed Monday he hadn’t even been aware of the seismic shifts in conference affiliation until a colleague informed him earlier that day during a lunch break. Key and his team kick off the season Sept. 1 against Louisville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I have not thought about it one bit,” he said about the realignment news. “I’m worried about Georgia Tech - Georgia Tech and the ACC. And that’s really all I care about right now.”

Tech has been a member of the ACC since 1979 when it became the seventh school in the conference. Florida State, Virginia Tech, Miami (Fla.), Boston College, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Notre Dame and Louisville became members in the years after. The league has remained unchanged since 2014.