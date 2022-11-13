Interceptions damaging as Georgia Tech loses to Miami

Miami (5-5, 3-3) rebounded from a 45-3 loss to No. 23 Florida State as freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown out of Lowndes High, making his first career start, threw for three touchdowns and ran for 87 yards.

Miami 35, Georgia Tech 14

Gibson took Pyron’s place in the fourth quarter after Pyron, making his second career start, was knocked out of the game with an apparent injury to his left shoulder. He apparently suffered it in a pivotal moment, as the Jackets were driving late in the third quarter down 14-7.

On a reverse flea flicker on a first-and-10 from the Miami 35-yard line, Pyron threw deep for tight end Dylan Leonard, but was intercepted. Pyron had started in place of Jeff Sims, who was available only on an emergency basis as he is recovering from a sprained foot. Pyron finished 12-for-22 passing for 114 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

Gibson had finished the loss to Virginia after Sims left with an injury and then was ineffective in two series in a start against Florida State. In his first series, Tech lost the ball on downs and then Gibson threw the pick-6 on the second before leading the Jackets to a score – a 7-yard touchdown pass to running back Jamie Felix – in the final minute of the game.