Interceptions damaging as Georgia Tech loses to Miami

Undone by poor field position, an uncharacteristic rash of turnovers and an apparent shoulder injury to quarterback Zach Pyron, Georgia Tech lost to Miami 35-14 on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Down 14-7 going into the fourth quarter, the Yellow Jackets surrendered the next 21 points of the game, the last seven of those furnished by Miami safety Kamren Kinchens, who intercepted quarterback Zach Gibson at the Miami 1-yard line and raced 99 yards for the touchdown with 2:36 left in the game.
Tech again was limited in its offensive play, managing only one score while the game was still competitive, off a 99-yard touchdown drive led by Pyron in the second quarter that closed the margin to 14-7. Pyron and Gibson were intercepted four times, matching the Jackets’ total through its first nine games. The Jackets, who were No. 2 in FBS in turnover margin at plus-15, were minus-4 on Saturday in Tech’s final home game of the season.
The superlative play of Miami punter Lou Hedley helped give the Hurricanes a decisive edge in field position. Tech started three of its 11 drives inside its 10-yard line, a heavy burden for an offense that has had difficulty achieving the consistency necessary for long drives.
Tech (4-6, 3-4 ACC) now faces an immense challenge in its final two games, road trips to No. 15 North Carolina on Saturday and No. 1 Georgia on Nov. 26.
Miami (5-5, 3-3) rebounded from a 45-3 loss to No. 23 Florida State as freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown out of Lowndes High, making his first career start, threw for three touchdowns and ran for 87 yards.
Miami 35, Georgia Tech 14
Gibson took Pyron’s place in the fourth quarter after Pyron, making his second career start, was knocked out of the game with an apparent injury to his left shoulder. He apparently suffered it in a pivotal moment, as the Jackets were driving late in the third quarter down 14-7.
On a reverse flea flicker on a first-and-10 from the Miami 35-yard line, Pyron threw deep for tight end Dylan Leonard, but was intercepted. Pyron had started in place of Jeff Sims, who was available only on an emergency basis as he is recovering from a sprained foot. Pyron finished 12-for-22 passing for 114 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.
Gibson had finished the loss to Virginia after Sims left with an injury and then was ineffective in two series in a start against Florida State. In his first series, Tech lost the ball on downs and then Gibson threw the pick-6 on the second before leading the Jackets to a score – a 7-yard touchdown pass to running back Jamie Felix – in the final minute of the game.
About the Author