Influenced by mentors, Georgia Tech’s Brent Key takes command

“Nobody likes to lose, but how bad do they really want to win?” O’Leary asked. “Even today, I watch games all over TV. Kids lose, and they’re laughing and joking after the game. They’ve got to hurt a little bit more than that if you really want to win.”

It was not quite the same idea, but pretty close – the pursuit of winning has to be at the absolute forefront. Key said in his news conference that he had spoken with several former coaches after being appointed interim. And while O’Leary was one of them, he said that he had not planted the “playing to win” idea in Key’s head. It was a brief call, O’Leary said, to congratulate him, wish him luck and offer to be a resource. As of Thursday, the two hadn’t spoken since.

“He’s up to his neck in alligators right now,” O’Leary said.

But perhaps there was no need. The two men’s shared thought process suggests that Key has gone into his first experience as a head coach – which starts with the Jackets’ game at 8 p.m. Saturday at No. 24 Pittsburgh – with coaching wisdom and best practices absorbed over his time as a player and then 21 years as a coach.

“I’m anxious to watch the game Saturday and see how he’s developed,” O’Leary said. “I would expect him to be at the top of his game.”

Like most interims taking over at midseason, Key isn’t in this role because the ship is cruising. He assumes command after Collins’ failed three-plus seasons, moving up from his position coaching the offensive line. Tech is 1-3 and projected by ESPN to finish with fewer than three wins. Mistakes and penalties on offense, defense and special teams have saddled the Jackets. They rank 112th in FBS in total offense and 101st in total defense. They have allowed four blocked punts in four games.

“First thing I said was, ‘You’d better get that special teams straightened out,’” O’Leary said.

To Key, the answer lies at Alexander Rose Bowl Field, Tech’s practice field.

“You’re only as good as you are on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” Key said. “The detail that you have in practice, the discipline that you have in practice.”

Not exactly a groundbreaking approach, but Key suggested that Tech coaches not demanding discipline and attention to detail at practice was the root of the repeated mistakes, such as the blocked punts and offside and false-start penalties.

“You’ve got to get those little mistakes straightened out, and you’ve got to make sure they see these things in practice,” O’Leary said. “That’s the big thing. The kids used to always tell me that they couldn’t wait to play a game because practice was so damn hard.”

After his Tech career ended in 2000, Key was a graduate assistant from 2001-02 (first with O’Leary and then with Chan Gailey), then rejoined O’Leary in 2005 at UCF, where he coached for O’Leary through 2015, the elder’s final season in coaching. As a GA – Collins also was an O’Leary GA at Tech, as were defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker and quality-control specialist and former Tech receiver Will Glover at UCF – one of Key’s responsibilities was preparing what was called the “bible.” It was an in-depth scouting report of the coming opponent based on watching its previous four games. It was intensive work, but also a great way for a young coach to learn the craft.

Another was game management. Watching a two-minute situation on game film, O’Leary liked to ask other coaches when they would call a timeout. In practice, two-minute drills were a daily routine.

“‘All right, you’ve got 20 seconds, the ball’s on the 20-yard line, you’ve got one timeout left, what are you doing?’” O’Leary said, repeating a challenge on the practice field. “‘What are you doing? Are you running the ball, are you throwing the ball? What are you going to do? We need a touchdown to win.’ So you’re always going through those mental gymnastics.”

Key was paying attention.

“With (O’Leary), it wasn’t a choice,” Key said. “It was forced.”

An overarching message was not to beat yourself, a rut that the Jackets fell into during the Collins regime.

“I always used to repeat that to coaches: ‘If we lose a game, it’s because you lost to a better team, it’s not because we beat ourselves,’” O’Leary said. “Commit stupid penalties, or we get down to the red zone, you’ve got to come away with points.”

Key, who is married (Danielle) with a daughter (Harper), went on to say that those lessons have served him in the 20 years since, and he was able to learn more from the game’s master, Alabama coach Nick Saban, from 2016-18.

At Alabama, “(lock management) is something that is talked about every single day, worked on every single day,” Key said. “So I have a lot of experience now for the last five years. As the game’s going on, I’m constantly thinking about the clock.”

What will it all mean? However effective Key’s leadership over the next eight games, can Tech win enough to give him and the staff a chance to be retained? Key’s position coach in 2000, Mac McWhorter, hopes so.

“Oh, gosh, he’s what any parent would love to have as a son,” said McWhorter, retired from coaching and living in Tomball, Texas. “He was a great young man to coach because he worked his butt off and did everything the right way and went above and beyond the call of duty every time, and he’s been that same kind of coach, too. He’s outstanding, he really is.”

When they were starters on the line together, David Schmidgall saw the makings of a coach.

“I think he was always a leader,” said Schmidgall, a consultant in airport design living in Tampa, Fla. “He was one of the most vocal, passionate teammates I’ve ever had.”

In their final season together, in 2000, expectations were lower with the graduation of quarterback Joe Hamilton. Key, a captain that season, held teammates accountable, set an example with his play and practice habits and intensity, Schmidgall said.

“He kind of put it on himself and on the offensive line to say, ‘We can still do this if we prepare to step right in and have another great season,’” Schmidgall said.

Tech outperformed projections, finishing 9-3, beating Georgia for the third year in a row and finishing 17th in the country.

No one is expecting that sort of performance. But the Jackets, the coaching staff and a fan base are counting on Key to deliver more than what they’ve become used to. He has two mentors, O’Leary and McWhorter, who both were interim coaches at Tech. O’Leary turned his three-game stint at the end of the 1994 season into his successful seven-year tenure.

Any more thoughts?

“I always tried to coach with tough love,” O’Leary said. “Probably the kids at this stage at Georgia Tech need that.”

Tech appears to have someone in charge ready to administer it.