In win over UNC, Georgia Tech takes Coastal for second consecutive season

On a day when Tech and its fans celebrated the team’s seniors, the Jackets’ two most prominent seniors were at the heart of the getaway from North Carolina (26-24, 18-18).

In the bottom of the second, second baseman Austin Wilhite worked a hit-and-run with an opposite-field single to score Stephen Reid for the go-ahead run at 2-1. Shortstop and leadoff man Luke Waddell followed with a bunt single to bring in Jake DeLeo for a 3-1 advantage.

In the third, Waddell produced another run, getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, part of a six-run inning in which the Tar Heels walked three Tech batters, hit two more and used three of the seven pitchers sent to the mound by UNC coach Scott Forbes. Freshman Kevin Parada’s two-out bases-loaded double lifted the score to 9-1, which began to render moot Miami’s 3-2 win over Louisville, a game that ended as Tech and UNC were in the bottom of the fourth at Russ Chandler.

Wilhite also made perhaps the defensive play of the game in the top of the fourth. With two out, a hard-hit grounder up the middle by Angel Zarate, Wilhite ranged for to his right and dove to come up with the ball, throwing to Waddell for the fielder’s choice, another highlight by the “Killer Dubs” double-play combo who have steadied coach Danny Hall’s infield since 2019.

Grissom did his job on the mound in a second solid start in a row, a hopeful indicator for the Jackets as they head to the ACC Tournament. Grissom gave up five hits while striking out three and walking two.

With the win, Tech earns the No. 2 seed for the league tournament, starting Tuesday in Charlotte, N.C. Perhaps the most significant advantage of that positioning is that, in the event the three teams in Tech’s pool are all 1-1, the Jackets will advance to the semifinals on the basis of being the highest seed.

Tech will play for its 10th ACC Tournament championship, and Hall’s sixth, in Charlotte. Notre Dame will be the No. 1 seed.