In reducing McCamish capacity, Georgia Tech will not sell tickets to fans

In a statement, Stansbury said, “While it’s disappointing that we won’t be able to give more fans the opportunity to see our exciting men’s basketball team live in action at McCamish Pavilion this season, we feel that this plan offers the best way to maintain the safety of our ‘campus bubble,’ provide a safe opportunity for our students to socialize, create additional incentive for students and staff to continue to participate in campus-wide Covid-19 surveillance testing, and navigate the health and safety challenges that come with hosting fans and playing a sport in an indoor venue.”

Stansbury will forego ticket revenue at a time when the athletic department is in dire need of it. The athletic department generally counts on sales from tickets and associated revenue to generate about $25 million annually. In a recent podcast distributed by the athletic department, Stansbury said that the athletic department had reached a little more than $9 million in limited ticket sales from football and associated contributions to the Tech Fund and contributions to Support the Swarm, an initiative asking fans to convert planned payments for tickets into donations to the athletic department.

Stansbury’s goal is to reach $15 million.

The news release also announced an incentive package for fans to make a donation with money set aside for basketball tickets, including offers of cutouts that will be placed in McCamish Pavilion, invitations to virtual “chalk talks” with members of the coaching staff and Tech gear.