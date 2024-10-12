How to watch Georgia Tech at North Carolina: TV & radio info, streaming, odds

Georgia Tech has not been 5-2 to start a season in a decade. It can change that by beating North Carolina.
The Yellow Jackets (4-2, 2-2 ACC) and Tar Heels (3-3, 0-2 ACC) clash at noon Saturday. It’s a matchup that presents the Jackets an opportunity to take one more step toward bowl eligibility and to remain in the conversation for a possible berth into the ACC title game in December.
But Tech must slow a powerful UNC offense, an attack that has weapons across the board. The Tech offense, meanwhile, will try to expose a UNC defensive unit led by Geoff Collins, UNC’s defensive coordinator and Tech’s former coach.
Saturday’s contest is the second noon kickoff of the season for Tech — it lost its first noon game of the season Sept. 14 when it came up short 31-28 at Syracuse.
How to watch Georgia Tech at North Carolina
When: Noon Saturday
Location: Kenan Memorial Stadium (51,000)
TV: The CW
Streaming: The CW app
Broadcast crew
Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Max Browne (analyst) and Treavor Scales (sideline)
Radio info for Georgia Tech-North Carolina
Georgia Tech Sports Network
Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Andrew Gardner (analyst), Chris Mooneyham (sideline)
On-air time: 10 a.m.
Affiliates: 680 AM, 93.7 FM in Atlanta
Satellite: SiriusXM 192, 380 and 194; SiriusXM online 956 and 970
Streaming audio
Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app
Georgia Tech at North Carolina odds, spread, weather
Tech is a 5 1/2-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider. The over/under is 59.
Weather
71 degrees at kickoff, 0% chance of rain
Series history
Tech and North Carolina have played 58 times previously since 1915. The two programs also have have played every year since 1980, save for the 2020 season affected by COVID-19. The Jackets have won three in a row and 33 of the 58 matchups. Since 1998, Tech is 19-6 against the Tar Heels.
Last season, Tech rallied in the fourth quarter to beat UNC, ranked No. 17 at the time, 46-42 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Running back Dontae Smith ran for 178 yards a touchdown, and quarterback Haynes King threw for 287 yards and four scores as the Jackets racked up 635 yards of offense.
Tech is 12-13-3 in Chapel Hill and has won two consecutive at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
