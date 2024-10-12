How to watch Georgia Tech at North Carolina: TV & radio info, streaming, odds

Georgia Tech has not been 5-2 to start a season in a decade. It can change that by beating North Carolina.

The Yellow Jackets (4-2, 2-2 ACC) and Tar Heels (3-3, 0-2 ACC) clash at noon Saturday. It’s a matchup that presents the Jackets an opportunity to take one more step toward bowl eligibility and to remain in the conversation for a possible berth into the ACC title game in December.

But Tech must slow a powerful UNC offense, an attack that has weapons across the board. The Tech offense, meanwhile, will try to expose a UNC defensive unit led by Geoff Collins, UNC’s defensive coordinator and Tech’s former coach.