Georgia Tech

How to watch Georgia Tech at North Carolina: TV & radio info, streaming, odds

Haynes King (10) throws to the end zone during the second quarter of the Georgia Tech-North Carolina game at Bobby Dodd Stadium October 28, 2023. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Haynes King (10) throws to the end zone during the second quarter of the Georgia Tech-North Carolina game at Bobby Dodd Stadium October 28, 2023. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
21 minutes ago

Georgia Tech has not been 5-2 to start a season in a decade. It can change that by beating North Carolina.

The Yellow Jackets (4-2, 2-2 ACC) and Tar Heels (3-3, 0-2 ACC) clash at noon Saturday. It’s a matchup that presents the Jackets an opportunity to take one more step toward bowl eligibility and to remain in the conversation for a possible berth into the ACC title game in December.

But Tech must slow a powerful UNC offense, an attack that has weapons across the board. The Tech offense, meanwhile, will try to expose a UNC defensive unit led by Geoff Collins, UNC’s defensive coordinator and Tech’s former coach.

Saturday’s contest is the second noon kickoff of the season for Tech — it lost its first noon game of the season Sept. 14 when it came up short 31-28 at Syracuse.

How to watch Georgia Tech at North Carolina

North Carolina-Georgia Tech TV channel, streaming info, game time

When: Noon Saturday

Location: Kenan Memorial Stadium (51,000)

TV: The CW

Streaming: The CW app

Broadcast crew

Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Max Browne (analyst) and Treavor Scales (sideline)

Radio info for Georgia Tech-North Carolina

Georgia Tech Sports Network

Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Andrew Gardner (analyst), Chris Mooneyham (sideline)

On-air time: 10 a.m.

Affiliates: 680 AM, 93.7 FM in Atlanta

Satellite: SiriusXM 192, 380 and 194; SiriusXM online 956 and 970

Streaming audio

Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app

Georgia Tech at North Carolina odds, spread, weather

Tech is a 5 1/2-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider. The over/under is 59.

Weather

71 degrees at kickoff, 0% chance of rain

Series history

Tech and North Carolina have played 58 times previously since 1915. The two programs also have have played every year since 1980, save for the 2020 season affected by COVID-19. The Jackets have won three in a row and 33 of the 58 matchups. Since 1998, Tech is 19-6 against the Tar Heels.

Last season, Tech rallied in the fourth quarter to beat UNC, ranked No. 17 at the time, 46-42 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Running back Dontae Smith ran for 178 yards a touchdown, and quarterback Haynes King threw for 287 yards and four scores as the Jackets racked up 635 yards of offense.

Tech is 12-13-3 in Chapel Hill and has won two consecutive at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Bob Andres

Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech at North Carolina
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech visits North Carolina in ACC clash as Tar Heels try to stop 3-game skid
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech readies for faceoff against former coach Geoff Collins
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kickoff time announced for Georgia Tech’s showdown with No. 11 Notre Dame
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Bob Andres

Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech at North Carolina
Georgia Tech heads to North Carolina hoping to start win streak
Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Why did Atlanta water crisis drag on? These failing parts went undetected
Conyers smoke plume has faded, but clouds of ‘fear and anxiety’ remain
TORPY: Yes, you can go home. But it might not be the same