How ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi rates Georgia Tech’s chances

“They’ve probably been damaged by the fact that this is an impostor standing in for Kentucky,” he said, referring to Tech’s November win over the Wildcats. “That would be another big-time win.”

However, there is still time for Tech to make a push. The Jackets have 10 games remaining, with two postponed games against N.C. State and Notre Dame that have yet to be made up. The three most significant games remaining are against Virginia on Wednesday, at Clemson on Feb. 12 and at Virginia Tech on Feb. 23 – the only three teams on the remaining schedule that are in Lunardi’s projected field.

All three are also “Quad-1” games – the highest of the four tiers of games that the tournament selection committee uses to judge teams, based on NET ranking and where the game was played.

Now at 4-4 in the ACC, Tech has to do better than finish .500 in league play at 9-9 and 13-11 overall (assuming no more make-up games), according to Lunardi.

If they can win six or seven of the final 10, including at least win over Virginia, Clemson or Virginia Tech, “they’ll be in the conversation,” Lunardi said.

A significant challenge, though, is that starting Saturday, the Jackets will play five games in 11 days, including a stretch of four games in seven days.

Lunardi doesn’t believe that Tech’s season-opening losses to Georgia State and Mercer are a significant blemish on its résumé. For one thing, he pointed out that the teams’ NET rankings – 120th and 127th, respectively, as of Friday morning – aren’t that high.

“If they beat Virginia at home or Virginia Tech on the road and win their share of 50/50 games, that’s not what’s going to keep them out,” he said.