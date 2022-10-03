BreakingNews
How bookmakers, algorithms see Georgia Tech-Duke

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

After its surprising win over then-No. 24 Pittsburgh on Saturday, Georgia Tech has been tabbed as a three-point underdog for its home game this Saturday against Duke.

It is perhaps evidence both of a wait-and-see approach from bookmakers regarding Tech under interim coach Brent Key and a show of respect for the Blue Devils and new coach Mike Elko. Interestingly, Duke was slightly less favored at home last Saturday against Virginia (2.5-point favorite) than it is for this Saturday’s game at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The last time that Duke was a road favorite in a league game was in 2020 – against Tech, which went on defeat the Blue Devils 56-33.

Picked to finish last in the ACC Coastal Division in a preseason media poll (one spot behind Tech), Duke is 4-1 and defeated Virginia 38-17 in Durham, N.C., on Saturday. ESPN’s College Football Power Index gives Duke a 60.1% probability of defeating Tech.

It should be noted, though, that he Jackets had a win probability of 9.4% before upsetting the Panthers in Pittsburgh as a 21.5-point underdog. With the win, ESPN’s index projects a record of 3.9-8.1 for Tech with a 7.5% chance of reaching six wins and qualifying for a bowl. The projected win total before the Pitt game was 2.6.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

