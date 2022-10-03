How bookmakers, algorithms see Georgia Tech-Duke

It is perhaps evidence both of a wait-and-see approach from bookmakers regarding Tech under interim coach Brent Key and a show of respect for the Blue Devils and new coach Mike Elko. Interestingly, Duke was slightly less favored at home last Saturday against Virginia (2.5-point favorite) than it is for this Saturday’s game at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The last time that Duke was a road favorite in a league game was in 2020 – against Tech, which went on defeat the Blue Devils 56-33.

Picked to finish last in the ACC Coastal Division in a preseason media poll (one spot behind Tech), Duke is 4-1 and defeated Virginia 38-17 in Durham, N.C., on Saturday. ESPN’s College Football Power Index gives Duke a 60.1% probability of defeating Tech.