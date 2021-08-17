Homer Rice, Jay Shoop pay visit to Georgia Tech practice

During the practice, Collins visited with Shoop, who mended Tech athletes for 29 years (1987-99, 2002-17) and is in the school’s sports hall of fame. Rice, who led one of the most successful eras of Tech athletics (1980-97), stopped by later with wife Karen. Collins introduced Rice to the team.

“That was awesome,” Collins said of Rice’s visit. “This is the first time he’s come out and stayed and watched practice. I introduced him to all the guys afterward and they went up and introduced themselves and paid respect and honor to him.”