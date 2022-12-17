Hobbled Georgia Tech wins easily over Alabama State

Against an Alabama State team ranked in the bottom fifth percentile of Division I (KenPom), the Yellow Jackets hit their season scoring high in a 96-60 win over the Hornets at McCamish Pavilion.

It was a well-timed matchup for coach Josh Pastner’s team, as the Jackets finished final exams earlier in the week and were hobbled by multiple injuries. With starting guards Deivon Smith (ankle) and Deebo Coleman (Achilles) coming off the bench, Tristan Maxwell received the first start of his career and responded with a team-high 18 points, including 5-for-8 shooting from 3-point range. Tech also was without forward Ja’von Franklin, out with a groin injury. Center Rodney Howard started in his place and attained a double-double, with 11 points and 11 rebounds.