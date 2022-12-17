BreakingNews
Dansby Swanson nearing deal with Chicago Cubs
Hobbled Georgia Tech wins easily over Alabama State

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

At the end of final exams and with the bulk of ACC play about to begin, Georgia Tech profited from a breather Saturday.

Against an Alabama State team ranked in the bottom fifth percentile of Division I (KenPom), the Yellow Jackets hit their season scoring high in a 96-60 win over the Hornets at McCamish Pavilion.

It was a well-timed matchup for coach Josh Pastner’s team, as the Jackets finished final exams earlier in the week and were hobbled by multiple injuries. With starting guards Deivon Smith (ankle) and Deebo Coleman (Achilles) coming off the bench, Tristan Maxwell received the first start of his career and responded with a team-high 18 points, including 5-for-8 shooting from 3-point range. Tech also was without forward Ja’von Franklin, out with a groin injury. Center Rodney Howard started in his place and attained a double-double, with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Georgia Tech 96, Alabama State 60

Maxwell helped Tech sprint out early, hitting quick 3-pointers in the first two minutes of the game as Tech took leads of 14-3, 21-7 and 44-16. The Jackets were especially sharp from 3-point range, making 13 of 24 for 54.2%, with the number of successful 3-point tries and shooting percentage both season highs. Pastner had said earlier this week that it was of “humongous” importance for the team to start shooting more accurately from 3-point range. The Jackets entered the game making 30.3% of their 3-point tries, second to last in the ACC.

With the team taking a 55-20 lead at halftime and building the lead to as many as 42 points in the second half, Pastner was able to give playing time to his two least-used scholarship players, freshmen Cyril Martynov and Freds Bagatskis.

Tech (7-4) will play Clemson at home Wednesday. Alabama State (1-9) continues its wearying non-conference schedule, in which 11 of its 12 games are on the road and the 12th was a neutral-site game.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

