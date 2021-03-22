Hitting lacking, but Georgia Tech takes series at Wake Forest

However, the Yellow Jackets left Winston-Salem, N.C., with a series win, taking Sunday’s game 8-1. Tech improved to 11-6 overall and 8-4 in the ACC. The Jackets lost the Friday opener 6-2 before returning to win 3-1 on Saturday to set up the Sunday rubber match.

Tech had been hitting .328 going into the Wake Forest series, which led the ACC.