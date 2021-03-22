X

Hitting lacking, but Georgia Tech takes series at Wake Forest

Georgia Tech pitcher Luke Bartnicki delivers to the plate against Wake Forest March 20, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Courtesy Wake Forest)
By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In a three-game series at Wake Forest, No. 11 Georgia Tech hit .228 for the series and managed only one extra-base hit in its first two games.

However, the Yellow Jackets left Winston-Salem, N.C., with a series win, taking Sunday’s game 8-1. Tech improved to 11-6 overall and 8-4 in the ACC. The Jackets lost the Friday opener 6-2 before returning to win 3-1 on Saturday to set up the Sunday rubber match.

Tech had been hitting .328 going into the Wake Forest series, which led the ACC.

Tech managed it with a strong pitching effort Saturday from starter Andy Archer, who struck out eight in six innings while giving up no runs on two hits and three walks. Archer (3-1) improved his ERA to 2.36 with an opponent batting average of .200. Left fielder Tres Gonzalez’ first career home run, a two-run shot in the second inning, provided the winning margin.

Sunday, the Jackets’ offense finally surged in the 8-1 win, drumming 16 hits, including freshman Brad Grenkoski’s first career home run, part of a 3-for-4 day. Prior to Sunday, when he made his first start, Grenkoski had appeared in only five games with two at-bats. Starter Sam Crawford went six innings allowing one run (earned).

For the series, Wake Forest (5-8, 2-6) hit .172, below its season average of .235. Tech pitchers amassed 30 strikeouts against 15 walks in the three games. With the series win, Tech rebounded from a series loss to Pittsburgh last week that ended a streak of 12 consecutive winning series against ACC competition.

Tech, which is not scheduled to play a midweek game this week, will be at Duke next weekend.

