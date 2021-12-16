Historic All-America honors for Georgia Tech volleyball team

Setter Matti McKissock was also named honorable mention All-America. It’s the second largest Tech contingent to earn All-America recognition after the 2003 team had four players recognized (Eveland on the first team, Lynnette Moster on third team and Alexandra Preiss and Lauren Sauer honorable mention).

A year ago, Brambilla was a third-team All-American and Bergmann was honorable mention. Bergmann was named ACC player of this year – the first from Tech to earn that honor since Moster in 2004 – and also region player of the year, the first Jackets player to earn that award.