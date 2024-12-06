Highly-ranked offensive lineman Josh Petty signs with Georgia Tech

Josh Petty, a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, officially signed his scholarship papers to play football for Georgia Tech in 2025, his father James Petty confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday night. Tech officially announced the signing as well.

A senior at Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, Petty is Tech’s final signee of the early signing period and gives Tech 23 signees toward the 2025 recruiting class. The class is ranked 18th nationally and second among ACC programs.

“The bigger piece for me was the consistency,” Petty told GBP Sports on Wednesday about his reasoning for committing to Tech. “A lot of teams are very weird about recruiting and they’ll go off and on and they’ll have moments where they’re on you hard and then they’re off. But I just knew Tech wanted me hard and they’ve been recruiting me consistently, showing me the same things and their actions have spoke with their words this year and it’s kind of great to see that program come together and get a good season like this year.”