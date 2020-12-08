Heaters and Vaseline: How Georgia Tech players stay warm in cold games

Every player has his own preferred methods to stay warm, and for wide receivers, such as Andonicas Sanders, keeping their hands warm is of the utmost importance. Sanders said he bundles up as much as he can on the sidelines to keep his body warm, but his real concern is his hands.

“Being a wide receiver, the most important job is to have your hands warm,” Sanders said. “That’s the thing I focus on the most. Catching a cold ball is no fun, so I just try to keep my hands as warm as possible. Hopefully, we’ll have some heaters on the sideline. When the defense is on the field, I just have my hands by the heater, keeping them warm until it’s time for me to get in the game.”

For Harvin, tights and long sleeves usually do the trick to keep out the cold, but that’s not an option for defensive linemen such as Djimon Brooks — Tech’s defensive linemen have a policy that they don’t wear sleeves in games.

“We’ve got a little thing about not wearing sleeves during the games,” Brooks said. “... You can’t go out there looking soft.”

A common trick for players who don’t want to wear long sleeves is to slather Vaseline on their arms to keep the wind and cold air off the skin. That’s what running back Dontae Smith does. Perhaps the Vaseline has some magic powers because while all the players said they don’t mind the cold, Smith was the only one who professed a real enjoyment for cold-weather football.

“I like playing football when it’s cold out just for the fact that nobody else likes it, so it makes my job easier,” Smith said last week. “When people are cold, they move around slow, they’re not all the way awake, they’re not as active as they would (be) when they’re hot. That tells me if I turn it up a notch, it’s a big gap right there.”