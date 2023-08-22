Haynes King named Georgia Tech starting quarterback

Georgia Tech will roll with its highly coveted transfer to start the season.

Haynes King was named the team’s starting quarterback, coach Brent Key announced Tuesday. King had been in competition, mainly, with freshman Zach Pyron this month in preseason camp.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

King transferred to Tech in January after being the starting quarterback at different times during his tenure at Texas A&M. He played six games for the Aggies in 2022, went 104-for-187 passing for 1,220 yards and seven touchdowns. He also was picked off six times.

In a near-upset of Alabama last season, King threw for 253 yards and two scores. In a season-opening win over Sam Houston State, the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder threw for 364 yards and three scores.

King and the Yellow Jackets open the season at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 against Louisville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

MORE TO COME