BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: Trump campaign attorney John Eastman released from Fulton jail

Haynes King named Georgia Tech starting quarterback

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech
By
52 minutes ago
X

Georgia Tech will roll with its highly coveted transfer to start the season.

Haynes King was named the team’s starting quarterback, coach Brent Key announced Tuesday. King had been in competition, mainly, with freshman Zach Pyron this month in preseason camp.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

King transferred to Tech in January after being the starting quarterback at different times during his tenure at Texas A&M. He played six games for the Aggies in 2022, went 104-for-187 passing for 1,220 yards and seven touchdowns. He also was picked off six times.

In a near-upset of Alabama last season, King threw for 253 yards and two scores. In a season-opening win over Sam Houston State, the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder threw for 364 yards and three scores.

King and the Yellow Jackets open the season at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 against Louisville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

MORE TO COME

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

LIVE UPDATES: Defendants in Trump case surrender at Fulton jail33m ago

Father named person of interest as search for missing toddler enters 6th day
1h ago

Credit: (New York State Department of He

The CDC works to overhaul lab operations after COVID-19 test flop
1h ago

Credit: SPECIAL

IBM to sell Weather Company assets to California firm
2h ago

Credit: SPECIAL

IBM to sell Weather Company assets to California firm
2h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Booming Cumberland district sought grants meant for underserved communities
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Louisville presents tough first test for Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech and College Football Hall of Famer Maxie Baughan dead at 85
Georgia Tech closes preseason camp, will turn focus to Louisville next week
Featured

Credit: AP

First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
2h ago
Trump and the other Georgia defendants will surrender at Fulton County jail
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top