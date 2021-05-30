Hard-luck Georgia Tech loses in ACC semifinal to N.C. State

Georgia Tech didn’t lack for solid contact against N.C. State in its ACC Tournament semifinal Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets did lack for a little bit of luck, paving the way to an 8-1 loss to the Wolfpack at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.
After their come-from-behind 9-8 win in 12 innings over Louisville on Thursday to advance to the semifinals, the Jackets were unable to rally Saturday after falling behind 3-0 in the top of the second.
The second-seeded Jackets hit a number of starter Sam Highfill’s pitches sharply, but had little to show for it. Most agonizing for the Jackets, with the score 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth, a two-run home run by Kevin Parada down the left-field line was overturned on video replay, ruled a foul. In the bottom of the seventh, with the score still 4-1, Stephen Reid flew out deep to left with a runner on. Wolfpack left fielder Jonny Butler leapt to catch Reid’s fly at the wall, Tech missing another two-run home run by a few feet.
N.C. State tacked on its final four runs in the last two innings after Luke Bartnicki had left the game after his second impressive relief appearance in Charlotte. Bartnicki went four innings, and the only run he was charged with was scored after he left the game for Chance Huff.
Its pursuit of its 10th ACC title extinguished, Tech (29-23) now will wait to learn its NCAA Tournament assignment Monday. A No. 2 seed figures to be its fate. As for N.C. State (30-16), the third-seeded Wolfpack will play ninth-seeded Duke for the league championship Sunday. It’s the Blue Devils’ first time in the ACC title game since the league adopted a tournament to determine its champion in 1973. Duke has won 11 games in a row.
Tech fell behind in the second when freshman starter Marquis Grissom Jr. loaded the bases with one out, walking two Wolfpack batters. He was close to escaping, getting up 0-2 on J.T. Jarrett, the No. 9 hitter. But he hung a breaking ball that Jarrett smashed over third baseman Justyn-Henry Malloy’s head to score three.
Tech had chances against Highfill, putting runners on in the third through seventh innings. But the Jackets scored only once, with three innings doused by double plays.