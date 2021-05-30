Hard-luck Georgia Tech loses in ACC semifinal to N.C. State

After their come-from-behind 9-8 win in 12 innings over Louisville on Thursday to advance to the semifinals, the Jackets were unable to rally Saturday after falling behind 3-0 in the top of the second.

The second-seeded Jackets hit a number of starter Sam Highfill’s pitches sharply, but had little to show for it. Most agonizing for the Jackets, with the score 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth, a two-run home run by Kevin Parada down the left-field line was overturned on video replay, ruled a foul. In the bottom of the seventh, with the score still 4-1, Stephen Reid flew out deep to left with a runner on. Wolfpack left fielder Jonny Butler leapt to catch Reid’s fly at the wall, Tech missing another two-run home run by a few feet.