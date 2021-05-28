Grissom Jr. to start for Georgia Tech in ACC semi, but bullpen thin

“I really like Marquis,” Tech ace Brant Hurter said of Grissom earlier this week. “I think he’s just young. He’s still figuring out how to throw to college hitters, but he’s really talented. He’s got a really good head. I really like what I’m seeing from him lately.”

Against N.C. State, Hall had hoped that Hurter could go long, but he was off his game and only managed to make it through 2-1/3 innings. He was replaced by Hall’s No. 2 starter, Andy Archer, who threw 35 pitches. The next reliever, Sam Crawford, threw only 14 in his first outing since May 16.

Zach Maxwell had the heaviest load at 56 pitches and would seem unlikely to be able to go again.

Luke Bartnicki, who threw 27 pitches against Louisville, would appear to be available. He threw twice in the same weekend series six times this season. The most combined pitches he threw was 58.

Hall has relied on both Maxwell and Bartnicki heavily this season.

With a day off on Friday, Hall is hopeful that perhaps some of the relievers who threw either Wednesday or Thursday could return.

Another question is who would start if the Jackets were to defeat N.C. State and make the final. Archer, the No. 2 starter, would seem a possibility for at least a short stint.

“We’ll have to map it out (Friday),” Hall said. “(Pitching coach Danny Borrell) is really good at staying on top of all that. He can definitely get the pulse of all of our guys and then we’ll map it out and come up with a good strategy.”

Tech does have a benefit in that N.C. State, will play Friday in its final pool-play game, although the Wolfpack used only two pitchers in its Thursday-night win over Pitt, including closer Evan Justice for 17 pitches. The Wolfpack can play their Friday game against North Carolina without needing to win due to the unusual format of the tournament.

