Germany native commits to Georgia Tech football

The Georgia Tech football program went international for the third commitment of its 2025 signing class.

Justin Hasenhuetl, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound native of Germany currently enrolled at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, announced Thursday via his social media channels his intention to play for the Yellow Jackets. Hasenhuetl is a considered a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and reportedly has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Southern California, Tennessee, Penn State, and many more.

Hailing from Cologne, Germany, Hasenhuetl is ranked as the No. 162 prospect and the No. 8 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite for the class of 2025. He visited Tech earlier this month.