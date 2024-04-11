BreakingNews
Germany native commits to Georgia Tech football
Germany native commits to Georgia Tech football

Georgia Tech fans cheer as they wait for Ludacris’s performance during Block Party prior to an NCAA college football game between Georgia Tech and Georgia at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

35 minutes ago

The Georgia Tech football program went international for the third commitment of its 2025 signing class.

Justin Hasenhuetl, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound native of Germany currently enrolled at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, announced Thursday via his social media channels his intention to play for the Yellow Jackets. Hasenhuetl is a considered a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and reportedly has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Southern California, Tennessee, Penn State, and many more.

Hailing from Cologne, Germany, Hasenhuetl is ranked as the No. 162 prospect and the No. 8 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite for the class of 2025. He visited Tech earlier this month.

Hasenhuetl is Tech’s highest-ranked recruit in its ‘25 class, and he joins defensive lineman Andre Fuller and quarterback Grady Adamson as future Jackets.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Judge rules in favor of Georgia voter citizenship requirements
