Georgia Tech’s Tristan Maxwell out with foot injury

Georgia Tech and Georgia State will play each other in men's basketball. SPECIAL/Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech | 27 minutes ago
By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech freshman guard Tristan Maxwell will be out into November due to a foot injury he suffered in August in a pickup game. Maxwell, named the North Carolina high-school player of the year as a senior, required surgery to repair the injury.

“He hasn’t been able to participate in anything team-wise,” coach Josh Pastner told the AJC. “When he’s fully healthy, we’ll get him back on the floor. It’s nothing serious, other than time.”

The Yellow Jackets began preseason practice last Saturday. Pastner left open the possibility that Maxwell could have to miss games, saying that his precise return date is to be determined. Due to COVID-19, the official start date of the season has been pushed back to Nov. 25, from Nov. 10.

