Georgia Tech’s Tristan Maxwell out with foot injury

“He hasn’t been able to participate in anything team-wise,” coach Josh Pastner told the AJC. “When he’s fully healthy, we’ll get him back on the floor. It’s nothing serious, other than time.”

The Yellow Jackets began preseason practice last Saturday. Pastner left open the possibility that Maxwell could have to miss games, saying that his precise return date is to be determined. Due to COVID-19, the official start date of the season has been pushed back to Nov. 25, from Nov. 10.