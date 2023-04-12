Georgia Tech’s Tristan Maxwell goes into transfer portal

Maxwell, who came to Tech as the North Carolina high school player of the year in 2020, had difficulty earning playing time for former coach Josh Pastner. He was limited to one game as a freshman because of injury, followed by five games in 2021-22 and 17 this past season, including two starts. He scored a total of 93 points in those 23 games.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

His most notable game was a 22-point outburst in a win at Boston College in January 2022 when he shot 7-for-11 from 3-point range. He became only the 16th player in Tech history to make seven 3-pointers in a game. That was seen as a potential breakthrough moment for Maxwell, but he played in only two games the remainder of the season because of an injury and a family situation. He continued to have difficulty getting into the rotation this past season.