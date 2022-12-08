Georgia Tech’s transfer-portal activity at lower end in ACC

At his introductory news conference Monday, Key addressed the importance of retaining and valuing players on the roster and building a stronger team by improving those players.

“I believe in being a program that’s going to take care of their current players, and when you go out in the world of recruiting, when players see how your current team is and they see how your current team is taken care of and they see how your current team feels about everything, that’s the attraction that we need here at Georgia Tech, that we will have here at Georgia Tech moving forward in the way we build our football team,” he said.

