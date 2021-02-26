Georgia Tech succeeds in appeal with NCAA over sanctions

In the midst of a strong closing run to the regular season, Georgia Tech received word of an off-court victory Friday. The school’s appeals of NCAA sanctions for impermissible benefits violations was successful, the NCAA announced Friday.
Specifically, the scholarship reductions and limitations on official visits that the NCAA imposed were overturned by the infractions appeals committee. Tech had appealed the penalties on the grounds that they were based in significant part on an aggravating factor that was improperly considered, that the length of the scholarship reduction (four years) was arbitrary and that the infractions committee did not properly consider NCAA regulations in imposing a two-year ban on scheduling official visits in conjunction with home basketball games.
The ban on official visits has been lifted. The length of the scholarship reduction penalty will be reconsidered by the infractions committee.
It is not the norm for schools appealing penalties to be successful. From 2017-19, there were 19 appeals lodged, and 16 were upheld.
“We are very pleased by the decision to overturn these penalties and are appreciative to the Infractions Appeals Committee for their work and consideration,” athletic director Todd Stansbury said in a statement. “I’d like to thank our team that worked so diligently to prepare our appeal, including Georgia Tech general counsel and vice president Ling-Ling Nie, associate VP for athletics governance Shoshanna Engel Lewis and the outstanding team at Jackson Lewis PC, led by Paul Kelly and John Long. We are all ready and grateful to move forward.”
Tech also originally appealed a one-year postseason ban, but chose to accept the penalty near the end of the 2019-20 regular season, a decision that proved particularly judicious when the ACC and NCAA tournaments were canceled because of COVID-19 and the NCAA ruled that Tech had successfully served the ban.
“I’m very happy and thankful that the Infractions Appeals Committee chose to overturn these penalties, as it is beneficial for the future of our program and student-athletes,” coach Josh Pastner said in a statement.
“While this news doesn’t affect our current team or goals, I’m glad to have this part of the process behind us and to be able to continue to put our full focus on this outstanding team and building on the momentum that we have for the rest of the regular season and into the postseason.”
This story will be updated.