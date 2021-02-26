Georgia Tech succeeds in appeal with NCAA over sanctions

Tech also originally appealed a one-year postseason ban, but chose to accept the penalty near the end of the 2019-20 regular season, a decision that proved particularly judicious when the ACC and NCAA tournaments were canceled because of COVID-19 and the NCAA ruled that Tech had successfully served the ban.

“I’m very happy and thankful that the Infractions Appeals Committee chose to overturn these penalties, as it is beneficial for the future of our program and student-athletes,” coach Josh Pastner said in a statement.

“While this news doesn’t affect our current team or goals, I’m glad to have this part of the process behind us and to be able to continue to put our full focus on this outstanding team and building on the momentum that we have for the rest of the regular season and into the postseason.”

