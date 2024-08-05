Georgia Tech’s strong recruiting class could get even better

Breaking: How Debby could impact Savannah, coastal Georgia
Sandy Creek wide receiver and Georgia Tech commit Dalen Penson (14) dives for extra yards as he is tackled by Cedar Grove linebacker Adonijah Green (9) during the first half in the GHSA Class 3A finals, at Center Parc Stadium, Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

1 hour ago

Georgia Tech’s 2025 recruiting class bulked up Saturday. It could get even stronger this month.

Tech received a commitment over the weekend from offensive lineman Damola Ajidahun, a top-35 player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite. Ajidahun, a senior at Duluth High School, boosted Tech’s class to 27th nationally and fifth among ACC teams behind Miami, Clemson, Florida State and Southern Methodist, respectively.

Ajidahun (6-foot-6, 280) posted his commitment publicly on social media while Tech coach Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets were going through the team’s first scrimmage of preseason camp at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The second-year coach was asked about his program’s recruiting efforts Saturday after his team’s practice.

“Part of it is an everyday thing,” he said. “When you’re a college football coach, you’re not just a coach, you’re a recruiter. We coach and recruit. You can’t not do one one day and do something (else) the whole (other) day.”

While the news of Ajidahun’s commitment was indeed impactful, Key and Tech could be in store for even bigger news Aug. 12 when four-star recruit Josh Petty makes his college choice. Petty (6-4, 262), a senior offensive tackle at Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, is not only considered one of the best players in Georgia, but one of the best in the nation in the ‘25 class.

Petty took a recruiting visit to Tech in early June and shortly thereafter announced he had narrowed his college suitors down to his five favorites: Tech, Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee and Stanford. Should Petty pick Tech out of that fivesome he would become Tech’s second-highest ranked recruit all-time, according to the 247Sports Composite database, behind only wide receiver Calvin Johnson.

At the start of August, Tech’s class includes 21 commitments. Cornerback Dalen Pearson of Sandy Creek High and offensive lineman Justin Hasenhuetl of Rabun Gap-Nacoochee are the top two prospects among those 21 commits.

Tech last had a recruiting class finish in the top 30 nationally when the 2020 class was ranked 27th. Key’s 2024 recruiting class finished 33rd in 2023. The former Tech offensive lineman credited those who work alongside him for continuing to strengthen the Jackets for the future.

“I’ve been very happy with the staff. Very happy with the coaching staff, the support staff that’s involved,” Key said. “We’ve got a good group of people here, men and women.”

