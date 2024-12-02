Georgia Tech’s starting left tackle to depart

One of Georgia Tech’s starting offensive lineman has decided to play elsewhere in 2025.
Left tackle Corey Robinson II plans to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. He announced his decision on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.
Robinson (6-foot-5, 305 pounds) played 539 offensive snaps this past season for the Yellow Jackets and was the team’s highest-graded pass blocker, according to Pro Football Focus.
Robinson played in all 12 games this season for Tech, although he was on the field just briefly in Tech’s loss at Louisville on September. Robinson played 1,648 offensive snaps in three season for the Jackets.
A Roswell High graduate, Robinson began his college career at Kansas where he redshirted in 2021 after not appearing in any games.
Robinson joins quarterback Zach Pyron, wide receiver Christian Leary, running back Evan Dickens and defensive tackle Horace Lockett as Jackets who plan to play elsewhere in 2025.
About the Author