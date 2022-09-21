Georgia Tech’s special teams trying to fix mistakes

The Knights (2-1) already have blocked one punt in 19 tries this season. It was returned for a touchdown in its season-opening win against South Carolina State. UCF also blocked a field goal in Saturday’s win against Florida Atlantic.

Tech’s most recent blocked punt in the 42-0 loss to Ole Miss happened because of a miscommunication between players that didn’t result in a player shifting toward a block, according to coach Geoff Collins. Making it worse, the Rebels weren’t even trying to block the punt, said coach Lane Kiffin. And, piling on, Collins oversees the punt team in practice. Tech ranks last in FBS in blocked punts allowed.

Collins said the entire team gathered Sunday and watched every special-teams play from the Ole Miss game, as is standard practice.

“It’s to educate and correct,” he said Tuesday. “And so we all see, here’s the things that should have happened, here was the breakdown, here’s how it should have been done, here’s how we get it corrected. Go through the educational process.”

The Knights are statistically average when returning punts and kickoffs. They average 9.6 yards per punt return on 10 attempts and 19.4 yards per kickoff return on seven attempts.

Giving hope to Tech, the Knights had a punt blocked by South Carolina State.

Cornerback Zamari Walton said no one wants to see mistakes made by the special teams.

“So we just got to put the ball down and do what we can to get the offense back on the field to score some points,” he said.