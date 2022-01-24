Georgia Tech’s shooting revives against Clayton State

At the hands of Clayton State, Georgia Tech got the scoring therapy it much needed.
In a game scheduled to replace a game cancelled due to the team’s COVID-19 pause, the Yellow Jackets’ long-ball game got untracked in their 103-53 win over the Division II Lakers Sunday at McCamish Pavilion.
Tech made 15 of 24 3-point tries (62.5%) after having shot 30% or less in four of its past five games. Guard Michael Devoe, who had made 25% of his 3-point tries over the previous seven games (11-for-44), found his stroke, making four of seven tries from behind the arc.
It was a welcome development for coach Josh Pastner, whose team had lost nine of its past 11 games before Sunday. Devoe finished with 20 points on 7-for-13 shooting and showed admirable restraint in not going for more, passing up a number of shots to set up his teammates. He finished with seven assists in 28 minutes of play along with six rebounds against three timeouts.
As the Jackets (8-10) return to ACC play Wednesday with a home game against Florida State, having the efficient-scoring version Devoe would greatly abet their efforts.
Clayton State 53, Georgia Tech 103
Similarly, guard Miles Kelly recovered his stroke, making two of three tries from beyond the arc. Kelly, a freshman, was 5-for-30 from 3-point range prior to Sunday, a total that Pastner had repeatedly asserted was not representative of his shooting ability.
Pastner put in all 13 players available for the game (guard Tristan Maxwell was out with a thumb injury), including walk-ons Coleman Boyd and Brayden Daniels. Eleven players scored, including 13 points from freshman guard Jalon Moore, who had played in four games for a total of 14 minutes prior to Sunday.
Clayton State (6-10) was led by center Jalen Shaw with 10 points. The Lakers fit in the game between Peach Belt Conference games on Saturday and Monday.
This story will be updated.
About the Author