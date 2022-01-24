Georgia Tech’s shooting revives against Clayton State

In a game scheduled to replace a game cancelled due to the team’s COVID-19 pause, the Yellow Jackets’ long-ball game got untracked in their 103-53 win over the Division II Lakers Sunday at McCamish Pavilion.

Tech made 15 of 24 3-point tries (62.5%) after having shot 30% or less in four of its past five games. Guard Michael Devoe, who had made 25% of his 3-point tries over the previous seven games (11-for-44), found his stroke, making four of seven tries from behind the arc.