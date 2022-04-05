Georgia Tech’s Saba Gigiberia in transfer portal

“I just think Saba’s going to be good,” Pastner said. “He’s got to learn to continue to play with that motor, that sense of urgency. And he’s such a sweet young man. I love him. He’s going to be really good. Got great upside. He’s just got to continue to play with that motor, that defensive mindset, that second and third effort.

“If he can get into that, he’s got a chance to be really good because he’s extremely talented. I believe that he’s going to get there, I really do. I know he can get there.”