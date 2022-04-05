ajc logo
Georgia Tech’s Saba Gigiberia in transfer portal

Georgia Tech center Rodney Howard (from left) looks on as Saba Gigiberia gets a chest bump from Jose Alvarado after hitting a 3-pointer against Clemson in the final minutes of a 83-65 upset victory with Bubba Parham rushing to join the celebration Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Atlanta. At left Clemson forward PJ Hall looks on. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia Tech
58 minutes ago

After two seasons with scant playing time, Georgia Tech center Saba Gigiberia entered the transfer portal. Gigiberia, who arrived at Tech from the nation of Georgia in 2020, surfaced in the database Tuesday.

Gigiberia played in 24 games for a total of 150 minutes, struggling to find playing time behind Moses Wright in the 2020-21 season and Rodney Howard and Jordan Meka this past season. This season, Gigiberia played in 15 games, averaging 2.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per game.

Gigiberia, 7-foot-1 and 248 pounds, has three seasons of eligibility remaining. In February, coach Josh Pastner spoke of Gigiberia’s potential and his need to learn to play with effort.

“I just think Saba’s going to be good,” Pastner said. “He’s got to learn to continue to play with that motor, that sense of urgency. And he’s such a sweet young man. I love him. He’s going to be really good. Got great upside. He’s just got to continue to play with that motor, that defensive mindset, that second and third effort.

“If he can get into that, he’s got a chance to be really good because he’s extremely talented. I believe that he’s going to get there, I really do. I know he can get there.”

His departure opens up a fifth scholarship available for the next season for the Yellow Jackets.

