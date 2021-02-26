Georgia Tech’s remaining postponed games won’t be made up

The three are the Yellow Jackets’ games at Notre Dame and N.C. State and home against Boston College. With a little more than a week remaining in the regular season, there aren’t openings to fit the games in. Tech plays Syracuse on Saturday, Duke on Tuesday and will finish the regular season at Wake Forest on March 5.

The Fighting Irish, Wolfpack and Eagles also have three games left on their respective schedules. With the ACC tournament starting on the Tuesday following the end of the regular season – March 9 – there aren’t any windows to fit in a makeup game.