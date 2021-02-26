Georgia Tech’s remaining postponed games won’t be made up

Three Georgia Tech games that were postponed because of COVID-19 pauses will not be made up, barring unforeseen circumstances, coach Josh Pastner said Thursday.
The three are the Yellow Jackets’ games at Notre Dame and N.C. State and home against Boston College. With a little more than a week remaining in the regular season, there aren’t openings to fit the games in. Tech plays Syracuse on Saturday, Duke on Tuesday and will finish the regular season at Wake Forest on March 5.
The Fighting Irish, Wolfpack and Eagles also have three games left on their respective schedules. With the ACC tournament starting on the Tuesday following the end of the regular season – March 9 – there aren’t any windows to fit in a makeup game.
The only possibility for any of those three games to be played, Pastner said, would be if COVID-19 pauses with other teams in the league opened availabilities to play.
It continues a bit of hard luck on Tech’s part. Boston College, Notre Dame and N.C. State are all among the six ACC teams with losing conference records. Tech has played four games against those six teams – the Wake Forest game would be the fifth – and 10 games against teams with winning conference records.
Games against Syracuse and Duke would make it 12.
Tech has had two postponed games made up, at Louisville (a loss) and home game against Pittsburgh (a win).