Georgia Tech’s Quez Jackson turning pro

Georgia Tech linebacker Quez Jackson (4) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 4, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Georgia Tech linebacker Quez Jackson announced Saturday that he plans to enter the NFL draft.

Jackson, who is from Fort Valley, had two seasons of eligibility remaining. One of them was the extra season granted for players in 2020 because of COVID-19.

“As I look back on my college career, I am blessed to have had the opportunity to learn and grow at Georgia Tech,” Jackson said in a post on his Twitter account.

“The family that I gained here will stay with me for the rest of my life. Thank you to coach (Geoff) Collins, (defensive coordinator Andrew) Thacker and the rest of the Georgia Tech coaching staff for helping me reach my fullest potential. I love my teammates and feel truly blessed to have played alongside so many amazing men. To the fans, I want to say thank you for making me feel at home.”

Teammates Jordan Mason, Tobias Oliver, Tre Swilling and Juanyeh Thomas previously announced that they would forego their remaining eligibility to enter the draft. Jan. 17 is the deadline for players to apply for the draft.

Jackson led the Yellow Jackets in total tackles (103) this season and in unassisted (46) and assisted (57) tackles.

“Thank you for all the memories. I will always be a Tech man,” Jackson said in his tweet.

