Georgia Tech’s postseason hopes brightening but still uncertain

Hall’s pitching staff has had injuries and performance lags from the outset. Dawson Brown, Logan McGuire and Finley, who were the opening weekend starters, have started a combined 22 games, and McGuire hasn’t pitched since mid-April due to an arm injury. Their performance when healthy (combined ERA of 6.85) has been inconsistent.

However, Hall appears to have decided on a weekend rotation of Luke Schmolke, Aeden Finateri and Finley. They helped lead the Jackets’ series win over Pitt, which was held to .225 hitting and nine runs scored over the three games. The run total was a season best for Tech in any three-game series and the opponent batting average its season best in a three-game series a power-conference opponent.

The postseason picture, for the ACC Tournament and more so for the NCAA Tournament, is murky. Tech stood 52nd in RPI after the weekend, not strong enough at present to merit NCAA Tournament consideration. But the Jackets finish the regular season with two league series that will give them the opportunity to demonstrate their merits. Tech will be at Duke this weekend and finish at home against Virginia (May 18-20) with midweek games at Kennesaw State Wednesday and at Mercer May 16.

Duke is No. 7 in RPI and Virginia is No. 10.

Tech can probably get into the ACC Tournament by going .500 against Duke and UVA. But, barring the Jackets winning the conference tournament and securing the automatic berth, they may need to win both series for their NCAA hopes to stay afloat. They’re 3-6 in weekend series against power-conference opponents, although one of the series wins was against Clemson (No. 13 in RPI).

The Jackets appear to have found their stride, however, winning seven of the past eight. To attain the postseason, they’ll need to keep it up against a much tougher set of opponents.