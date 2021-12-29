Hamburger icon
Georgia Tech’s No. 16 ranking second highest in team history

Georgia Tech's Sarah Bates (3) and Lorela Cubaj (13) celebrate after Georgia Tech defeated Connecticut in an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia Tech's Sarah Bates (3) and Lorela Cubaj (13) celebrate after Georgia Tech defeated Connecticut in an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

When Georgia Tech rose to No. 16 in this week’s Associated Press women’s basketball top-25 poll, it became the second highest ranking that the Yellow Jackets have attained in team history.

Coach Nell Fortner’s team moved up one spot from 17 to 16 in the poll released Monday after defeating Boston University 78-49 in its only game last week. Tech is also No. 16 in the coaches poll.

The only time that the Jackets have been ranked higher in the AP poll was their three weeks at No. 15 near the end of the 2011-12 season. (The AP’s final poll is conducted going into the NCAA Tournament; the team finished No. 10 that year in the final coaches poll, which was taken after the tournament. The 2012 Tech team reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in team history, falling to eventual champion Baylor.)

The Jackets have an opportunity to make a significant jump in next week’s poll. Tech is scheduled to play at Pitt on Thursday and Sunday at home against No. 3 Louisville. The Cardinals will be the second No. 3 team that the Jackets will have played this season following their upset win over then-No. 3 Connecticut on Dec. 9.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

