Georgia Tech’s No. 16 ranking second highest in team history

Coach Nell Fortner’s team moved up one spot from 17 to 16 in the poll released Monday after defeating Boston University 78-49 in its only game last week. Tech is also No. 16 in the coaches poll.

The only time that the Jackets have been ranked higher in the AP poll was their three weeks at No. 15 near the end of the 2011-12 season. (The AP’s final poll is conducted going into the NCAA Tournament; the team finished No. 10 that year in the final coaches poll, which was taken after the tournament. The 2012 Tech team reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in team history, falling to eventual champion Baylor.)