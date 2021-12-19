Georgia Tech’s Nell Fortner in COVID-19 protocol, not on bench for team’s ACC opener

Assistant coach Blanche Alverson was standing in for Fortner against the Demon Deacons. Fortner’s absence was another disruption within U.S. sports caused by COVID-19 in the past few days. The NFL postponed three games this weekend and five NBA games scheduled for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday were also postponed. The Hawks announced that star guard Trae Young had also entered the league’s health and safety protocol.

Fortner was with the team for its last game, against Furman at McCamish on Dec. 12. The Jackets’ next game is Tuesday at home against Boston University.