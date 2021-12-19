Georgia Tech’s Nell Fortner in COVID-19 protocol, not on bench for team’s ACC opener

Georgia Tech basketball coach Nell Fortner was not on the bench for the Yellow Jackets’ ACC opener against Wake Forest Sunday evening at McCamish Pavilion as she was following health and safety protocols, a team spokeswoman confirmed to the AJC. The ACC Network broadcast of the game specified it as COVID-19 protocol.
Assistant coach Blanche Alverson was standing in for Fortner against the Demon Deacons. Fortner’s absence was another disruption within U.S. sports caused by COVID-19 in the past few days. The NFL postponed three games this weekend and five NBA games scheduled for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday were also postponed. The Hawks announced that star guard Trae Young had also entered the league’s health and safety protocol.
Fortner was with the team for its last game, against Furman at McCamish on Dec. 12. The Jackets’ next game is Tuesday at home against Boston University.
