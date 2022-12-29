Georgia Tech’s Nate McCollum transferring to North Carolina

McCollum, whose 60 receptions and 655 receiving yards led the team this season and earned him honorable mention recognition on the All-ACC team, entered the portal Dec. 9. McCollum’s quickness and route-running ability made him a favorite of Tech quarterbacks even as defenses recognized him as the offense’s go-to target. On top of being paired with Maye, the ACC player of the year, McCollum has a clear shot at a starting job. The Tar Heels will lose their top two receivers, including All-American Josh Downs from North Gwinnett High. McCollum, from Dutchtown High, has two years of eligibility remaining.

Tech will play UNC in the 2023 season at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The schedule has yet to be released.