BreakingNews
UPDATE: 1 dead after 2 teens fall into partially frozen Cobb lake
ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech’s Nate McCollum transferring to North Carolina

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Nate McCollum will face his former team next season. The Yellow Jackets’ leading receiver in the 2022 season announced his transfer to North Carolina Wednesday, joining a team with one of the top returning quarterbacks in the country in Drake Maye.

McCollum, whose 60 receptions and 655 receiving yards led the team this season and earned him honorable mention recognition on the All-ACC team, entered the portal Dec. 9. McCollum’s quickness and route-running ability made him a favorite of Tech quarterbacks even as defenses recognized him as the offense’s go-to target. On top of being paired with Maye, the ACC player of the year, McCollum has a clear shot at a starting job. The Tar Heels will lose their top two receivers, including All-American Josh Downs from North Gwinnett High. McCollum, from Dutchtown High, has two years of eligibility remaining.

Tech will play UNC in the 2023 season at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The schedule has yet to be released.

McCollum became the fifth Tech player to announce his transfer destination this offseason and second to commit to North Carolina, following safety Derrik Allen. The three others are quarterback Jeff Sims (Nebraska), linebacker Demetrius Knight (Charlotte) and offensive lineman R.J. Adams (Memphis).

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

2022 AJC all-state football teams32m ago

Credit: AP

Braves acquire reliever Lucas Luetge, outfielder Eli White
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

2022 AJC state player of the year: Mill Creek’s Caleb Downs
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Todd Monken ‘all about winning,’ but he ‘never says never’ to change
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Todd Monken ‘all about winning,’ but he ‘never says never’ to change
18h ago

Credit: AP

Bulldogs beat Rider for sixth win in last seven games
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech announces hires for its football strength-and-conditioning staff
Clemson’s inside game too much for Georgia Tech
Brent Key bringing different plan to Georgia Tech recruiting
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Front page editorial from the AJC Editor: Dangerous dwellings damage our community
9h ago
EXPLAINER: How blizzard stunned even winter-wise Buffalo
13h ago
Today's college bowl games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top