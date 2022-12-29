Georgia Tech’s Nate McCollum transferring to North Carolina

Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Nate McCollum will face his former team next season. The Yellow Jackets’ leading receiver in the 2022 season announced his transfer to North Carolina Wednesday, joining a team with one of the top returning quarterbacks in the country in Drake Maye.
McCollum, whose 60 receptions and 655 receiving yards led the team this season and earned him honorable mention recognition on the All-ACC team, entered the portal Dec. 9. McCollum’s quickness and route-running ability made him a favorite of Tech quarterbacks even as defenses recognized him as the offense’s go-to target. On top of being paired with Maye, the ACC player of the year, McCollum has a clear shot at a starting job. The Tar Heels will lose their top two receivers, including All-American Josh Downs from North Gwinnett High. McCollum, from Dutchtown High, has two years of eligibility remaining.
Tech will play UNC in the 2023 season at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The schedule has yet to be released.
McCollum became the fifth Tech player to announce his transfer destination this offseason and second to commit to North Carolina, following safety Derrik Allen. The three others are quarterback Jeff Sims (Nebraska), linebacker Demetrius Knight (Charlotte) and offensive lineman R.J. Adams (Memphis).
