Georgia Tech’s Nate McCollum has been a bright spot in a rough season

“He is consistent,” Key said Tuesday. “He’s such a fun guy to be around day to day and watch on the field with how he plays on the field. He’s one of those guys that you say he probably did not play video games growing up. He was outside playing baseball and playing all the sports, and you can see that in the way he plays football.

“That knack of being open, being able to make plays, it doesn’t matter to him who the quarterback is. It matters to everyone, but for him, the competitive juices in his body said, I’m gonna get that ball. I’m gonna be in the right position to where that ball is.”

With McCollum in his third season on the team, he has grown in his football knowledge, which allows him to compete as well as he can.

“He understands the routes being inside at slot receiver,” Key said. “Being able to run those nifty routes and get open regardless of where the ball is and who the ball is coming from.”