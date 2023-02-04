Georgia Tech’s misery extends with ninth consecutive defeat

Tech functioned better on offense, shooting 44.1% from the field, but was done in by 17 turnovers to the Wolfpack’s nine. Tech forward Ja’von Franklin led the way for the Jackets with 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five blocks. Kelly was the leading scorer with 17 points.

In the first half, Tech played near its peak offensively, shooting 46.7% from the field (14-for-30) from the field and 41.7% (5-for-12) from 3-point range, well above season averages, although difficulty with N.C. State’s full-court pressure contributed to eight turnovers in the half.

N.C. State 72, Georgia Tech 64

Tech survived a potential turning point a little past the midway point of the half. The Jackets seemed to be coming unglued, turning the ball over on three consecutive possessions and then coming up empty on a fourth when guard Deebo Coleman’s drive to the basket was blocked. After a 3-point play by the Wolfpack tied the score at 25-25, Coleman had to call timeout when he couldn’t inbounds the ball against N.C. State’s press. But Tech answered with a free throw by Franklin and a 3-pointer by guard Lance Terry for a 29-25 lead.

However, the Jackets still went into the half trailing as they had in each game of the losing streak, again befallen by a buzzer-beating basket, this time a 3-pointer by N.C. State guard Casey Morsell.

Tech stayed close to N.C. State out of halftime and took a 54-52 lead on a fast-break dunk by Franklin with 9:51 left, finishing a 15-4 run. The Jackets were in the rare position of playing from ahead in the final 10 minutes, each possession becoming increasingly precious.

Tech was bolstered by the return of Terry, back after missing four games with a hamstring injury, and guard Deivon Smith, who missed the Louisville game with an ankle injury.