Georgia Tech’s misery extends with ninth consecutive defeat

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

RALEIGH, N.C. — For 36 minutes, Georgia Tech looked like a team bent on and capable of earning a hard-fought win and putting its eight-game losing streak to bed. For the final four minutes, though, the Yellow Jackets returned to the form that had brought on its repeated defeats.

A collection of turnovers and missed shots and N.C. State’s near perfection at the free-throw line in the game’s final minutes prompted the Jackets’ ninth defeat in a row, 72-64 to the Wolfpack on Saturday afternoon at PNC Arena.

After gaining a 61-58 lead at the 4:10 mark of the second half on a layup by guard Miles Kelly, the Jackets did not score again until 25 seconds remained in the game, as the Wolfpack finished the game on a 14-3 run.

After losing by 43 points to Duke one week earlier and then succumbing Wednesday to a Louisville team that was on a 10-game losing streak, the Jackets made themselves subject to another low before an announced crowd of 15,473. Tech now has lost more consecutive games than any Jackets team since the 1980-81 team, which in its second season in the ACC finished the season 4-23 and 0-14 in the conference, prompting the firing of coach Dwane Morrison and ushering in the reign of Bobby Cremins.

N.C. State (19-5, 9-4 ACC) completed its season sweep of the Jackets following their 76-64 win at McCamish Pavilion on Jan. 17. Tech (8-15, 1-12) has lost its nine consecutive games by an average of 14.9 points, all but two by double figures.

Tech functioned better on offense, shooting 44.1% from the field, but was done in by 17 turnovers to the Wolfpack’s nine. Tech forward Ja’von Franklin led the way for the Jackets with 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five blocks. Kelly was the leading scorer with 17 points.

In the first half, Tech played near its peak offensively, shooting 46.7% from the field (14-for-30) from the field and 41.7% (5-for-12) from 3-point range, well above season averages, although difficulty with N.C. State’s full-court pressure contributed to eight turnovers in the half.

N.C. State 72, Georgia Tech 64

Tech survived a potential turning point a little past the midway point of the half. The Jackets seemed to be coming unglued, turning the ball over on three consecutive possessions and then coming up empty on a fourth when guard Deebo Coleman’s drive to the basket was blocked. After a 3-point play by the Wolfpack tied the score at 25-25, Coleman had to call timeout when he couldn’t inbounds the ball against N.C. State’s press. But Tech answered with a free throw by Franklin and a 3-pointer by guard Lance Terry for a 29-25 lead.

However, the Jackets still went into the half trailing as they had in each game of the losing streak, again befallen by a buzzer-beating basket, this time a 3-pointer by N.C. State guard Casey Morsell.

Tech stayed close to N.C. State out of halftime and took a 54-52 lead on a fast-break dunk by Franklin with 9:51 left, finishing a 15-4 run. The Jackets were in the rare position of playing from ahead in the final 10 minutes, each possession becoming increasingly precious.

Tech was bolstered by the return of Terry, back after missing four games with a hamstring injury, and guard Deivon Smith, who missed the Louisville game with an ankle injury.

