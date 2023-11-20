Georgia Tech’s Kyle Efford named ACC linebacker of the week

Georgia Tech freshman Kyle Efford was named ACC linebacker of the week Monday after his performance in the Yellow Jackets’ 31-22 win over Syracuse.

Efford had a career-high 11 tackles and was involved in two of the biggest defensive plays of the game. He teamed with defensive lineman Horace Lockett to stop the Orange on fourth-and-1 at the Tech 32 in the third quarter, and later helped seal the victory with his first career interception at the Syracuse 31 yard line with 2:18 left in the game.

The weekly honor is the first of Efford, a freshman, who leads the team with 64 tackles. Efford was also Tech’s highest-graded defensive player, according to Pro Football Focus, in the win over Syracuse.