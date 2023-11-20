Georgia Tech’s Kyle Efford named ACC linebacker of the week

Credit: Bob Andres

Georgia Tech
By
50 minutes ago

Georgia Tech freshman Kyle Efford was named ACC linebacker of the week Monday after his performance in the Yellow Jackets’ 31-22 win over Syracuse.

Efford had a career-high 11 tackles and was involved in two of the biggest defensive plays of the game. He teamed with defensive lineman Horace Lockett to stop the Orange on fourth-and-1 at the Tech 32 in the third quarter, and later helped seal the victory with his first career interception at the Syracuse 31 yard line with 2:18 left in the game.

The weekly honor is the first of Efford, a freshman, who leads the team with 64 tackles. Efford was also Tech’s highest-graded defensive player, according to Pro Football Focus, in the win over Syracuse.

