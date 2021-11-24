ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech’s Khaya Wright in transfer portal

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins smiles as he instructs Georgia Tech linebacker Khaya Wright (37) and Georgia Tech linebacker Cole Neuber (26) during the 2021 Spring Game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Caption
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins smiles as he instructs Georgia Tech linebacker Khaya Wright (37) and Georgia Tech linebacker Cole Neuber (26) during the 2021 Spring Game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

Georgia Tech linebacker Khaya Wright entered his name in the transfer portal, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Wednesday. Wright, a member of the 2020 signing class, was in his second season with the Yellow Jackets and had played in eight career games.

Wright, from Miami, can count this season as a redshirt year, giving him four seasons of eligibility over the next four years by the NCAA ruling that the 2020 season does not count toward eligibility because of COVID-19.

Wright’s decision was reported first earlier Wednesday by Rivals.

About the Author

ajc.com

Ken Sugiura
Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Geoff Collins to Georgia Tech fans: ‘I completely get the frustration’
7h ago
How Georgia Tech’s coordinators have assessed this season
Georgia Tech 35-point underdog to No. 1 Georgia
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top