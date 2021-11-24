Georgia Tech’s Khaya Wright in transfer portal

Georgia Tech linebacker Khaya Wright entered his name in the transfer portal, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Wednesday. Wright, a member of the 2020 signing class, was in his second season with the Yellow Jackets and had played in eight career games.
Wright, from Miami, can count this season as a redshirt year, giving him four seasons of eligibility over the next four years by the NCAA ruling that the 2020 season does not count toward eligibility because of COVID-19.
Wright’s decision was reported first earlier Wednesday by Rivals.
